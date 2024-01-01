The crooked 16th-century House on Crutches is home to the small town museum covering Shropshire life over the past two centuries.
House on Crutches
Shropshire
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
12.76 MILES
Surrounded by magnificent gardens, the redbrick Powis Castle was originally constructed in the 13th century by Gruffydd ap Gwenwynwyn, prince of Powys,…
23.47 MILES
The arching Iron Bridge, which gives the area its name, was built to flaunt the new technology invented by the pioneering Darby family. At the time of its…
5.43 MILES
More than 6000 vines are now planted over 2.4 hectares of the former Pentreheyling Roman Fort, where pottery and metalwork have been uncovered and are…
23.27 MILES
An ideal place to kick off your Ironbridge Gorge visit is the Museum of the Gorge. Occupying a Gothic riverside warehouse, it offers an overview of the…
7.78 MILES
Evocative Norman St Nicholas' Church dates from 1226 and boasts a vaulted ceiling decorated with intricate coloured bosses, a beautifully carved pre…
23.52 MILES
Kids will love this levers-and-pulleys science centre where they can control robots, move a steam locomotive with their bare hands (and a little…
14.61 MILES
Perched in an ideal defensive location atop a cliff above a crook in the river, the town castle was built to ward off the marauding Welsh – or to enforce…
18.21 MILES
All that remains of a vast, cruciform Benedictine monastery founded in 1083 is the lovely red-sandstone Shrewsbury Abbey. Twice used for meetings of the…
Nearby Shropshire attractions
5.43 MILES
More than 6000 vines are now planted over 2.4 hectares of the former Pentreheyling Roman Fort, where pottery and metalwork have been uncovered and are…
7.78 MILES
Evocative Norman St Nicholas' Church dates from 1226 and boasts a vaulted ceiling decorated with intricate coloured bosses, a beautifully carved pre…
3. Cloverlands Model Car Museum
7.83 MILES
With over 3000 exhibits, Cloverlands is one of the most extensive collections of its kind in the UK, and a must for model-car lovers. Around half the cars…
8.04 MILES
Rising from the craggy outcrop above the town are the ruins of Montgomery Castle. Work on the Norman fortress began in 1223, and in 1267, during treaty…
8.33 MILES
On the sprawling Acton Scott Estate, 4 miles south of Church Stretton, this historic working farm has traditional breeds of poultry and livestock, and…
8.82 MILES
The former lead- and silver-mining village of Snailbeach is littered with intriguing, rusting machinery relics. You can download a self-guided trail from…
12.76 MILES
Surrounded by magnificent gardens, the redbrick Powis Castle was originally constructed in the 13th century by Gruffydd ap Gwenwynwyn, prince of Powys,…
8. Powysland Museum & Montgomery Canal
12.93 MILES
The Montgomery Canal originally ran for 35 miles, starting at Newtown and ending at Frankton Junction in Shropshire, where it joined the Llangollen Canal…