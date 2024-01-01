House on Crutches

Shropshire

The crooked 16th-century House on Crutches is home to the small town museum covering Shropshire life over the past two centuries.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Powis Castle

    Powis Castle

    12.76 MILES

    Surrounded by magnificent gardens, the redbrick Powis Castle was originally constructed in the 13th century by Gruffydd ap Gwenwynwyn, prince of Powys,…

  • Iron Bridge

    Iron Bridge

    23.47 MILES

    The arching Iron Bridge, which gives the area its name, was built to flaunt the new technology invented by the pioneering Darby family. At the time of its…

  • Kerry Vale Vineyard

    Kerry Vale Vineyard

    5.43 MILES

    More than 6000 vines are now planted over 2.4 hectares of the former Pentreheyling Roman Fort, where pottery and metalwork have been uncovered and are…

  • Museum of the Gorge

    Museum of the Gorge

    23.27 MILES

    An ideal place to kick off your Ironbridge Gorge visit is the Museum of the Gorge. Occupying a Gothic riverside warehouse, it offers an overview of the…

  • St Nicholas' Church

    St Nicholas' Church

    7.78 MILES

    Evocative Norman St Nicholas' Church dates from 1226 and boasts a vaulted ceiling decorated with intricate coloured bosses, a beautifully carved pre…

  • Enginuity

    Enginuity

    23.52 MILES

    Kids will love this levers-and-pulleys science centre where they can control robots, move a steam locomotive with their bare hands (and a little…

  • Ludlow Castle

    Ludlow Castle

    14.61 MILES

    Perched in an ideal defensive location atop a cliff above a crook in the river, the town castle was built to ward off the marauding Welsh – or to enforce…

  • Shrewsbury Abbey

    Shrewsbury Abbey

    18.21 MILES

    All that remains of a vast, cruciform Benedictine monastery founded in 1083 is the lovely red-sandstone Shrewsbury Abbey. Twice used for meetings of the…

