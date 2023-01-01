Kerry Vale Vineyard

More than 6000 vines are now planted over 2.4 hectares of the former Pentreheyling Roman Fort, where pottery and metalwork have been uncovered and are displayed at the winery shop. Tours range from an hour-long guided walk through the vines, with a talk on the site's Roman history and tastings, to two-hour guided visits with tastings, a tutorial and an afternoon tea including the vineyard's own sparkling wine. Or pop by the cafe for a wine tasting flight.