St Hywyn's Church

Llŷn Peninsula

Stoically positioned above a pebbly beach, St Hywyn's Church has a left half dating from 1100 and a right half that was added 400 years later to accommodate pilgrims. Inside there's information about local history; two remnants of the original, 6th-century Christian community here (the 'Veracius' and 'Senacus' memorial stones); and a medieval font and holy­-water stoup. Welsh poet RS Thomas was the minister here from 1967 to 1978 – an appropriate setting for his bleak, impassioned work.

If the church is locked during the rough opening hours, ask to borrow the key from the adjacent Tŷ Newydd hotel.

