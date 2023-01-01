The largest of Vietnam’s nature reserves, Yok Don National Park has been gradually expanded and today encompasses 115,000 hectares of mainly dry deciduous forest. The park runs all the way up to the border with Cambodia, with the beautiful Serepok River flowing through it. Deforestation and poaching are major problems here, and as a result the animals are very retiring. Don't come expecting to see elephants or leopards. You will see monkeys, snakes and many bird species.

The park entrance is an hour's drive northwest of Buon Ma Thuot.