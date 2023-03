Located on the Krong Ana River southwest of Buon Ma Thuot, the 100m-wide Dray Sap (‘smoky falls’ in Ede) waterfall gushes during the rainy season. From the ticket booth, take the left fork for about 1km to reach the falls. A guide and car to come here, and the nearby falls of Gia Long and Dray Nur, will cost around 750,000d.