This monument commemorates the events of 10 March 1975 when VC and North Vietnamese troops liberated the city. It’s an interesting piece of socialist-realist sculpture, consisting of a column supporting a central group of figures holding a flag, with a modernist arch forming a rainbow over a concrete replica tank.
Victory Monument
Buon Ma Thuot
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.31 MILES
This excellent museum takes you through the history of Dak Lak province, from stone tools and bronze burial drums to the American War and its aftermath,…
14.12 MILES
The biggest of the three waterfalls located on the Krong Ana River, the impressive 250m-wide Dray Nur is best experienced in the rainy season (May to…
14.26 MILES
Located on the Krong Ana River southwest of Buon Ma Thuot, the 100m-wide Dray Sap (‘smoky falls’ in Ede) waterfall gushes during the rainy season. From…
13.32 MILES
Pretty Gia Long, 30m high and 100m wide, tumbles into a green-blue lake. After the ticket office, take the right branch of the forested road for 7km to…
24.29 MILES
The largest of Vietnam’s nature reserves, Yok Don National Park has been gradually expanded and today encompasses 115,000 hectares of mainly dry deciduous…
Nearby Buon Ma Thuot attractions
