The biggest of the three waterfalls located on the Krong Ana River, the impressive 250m-wide Dray Nur is best experienced in the rainy season (May to October). The falls are accessed from Kuop village on the north side, or from Drap Sap Falls on the south side over a suspension bridge. A guide and car from Buon Ma Thuot to visit here and the nearby waterfalls Dray Sap and Gia Long cost around 750,000d.