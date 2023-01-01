This excellent museum takes you through the history of Dak Lak province, from stone tools and bronze burial drums to the American War and its aftermath, written from the North Vietnamese perspective. The ethnography section introduces the matriarchal Ede, M'nong and Jarai people through outstanding photography, displays of traditional clothing, musical instruments and ritual objects such as the buffalo sacrifice pole. Entry is from the north side.
Ethnographic Museum
Top choice in Buon Ma Thuot
Share