Bou Sraa Waterfall

Plunging into the dense jungle below, this is one of Cambodia's most impressive falls. Famous throughout the country, this double-drop waterfall has an upper tier of some 10m and a spectacular lower tier with a thundering 25m drop. Getting here involves a 33km, one-hour journey east of Sen Monorom on a mostly sealed road.

The sprawling Bou Sraa Eco-Park at the falls is home to a cultural village, craft stands and some simple eateries. This is also the location of the thrilling Mayura Zipline, which now manages the site.

