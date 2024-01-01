Dak Dam Waterfall is 25km southeast of Sen Monorom, about 2km south of the Bunong village of Dak Dam. It's very difficult to find without assistance, so it’s best to take a moto (motorcycle taxi) or local guide; otherwise, locals are able to lead the way if you can make yourself understood.
Dak Dam Waterfall
Sen Monorom
17.45 MILES
The 3000-sq-km Keo Seima (formerly called Seima Protected Forest) hosts the country’s greatest treasure trove of mammalian wildlife. Besides unprecedented…
13 MILES
Plunging into the dense jungle below, this is one of Cambodia's most impressive falls. Famous throughout the country, this double-drop waterfall has an…
9.23 MILES
Looming over the northeast corner of the airstrip, Wat Phnom Doh Kromom has Mondulkiri’s best sunset vista, where a wooden platform lets you take in the…
9.32 MILES
Romanear is a low, wide waterfall with some convenient swimming holes, though private development threatens to change its pristine charm. Set 18km…
10.54 MILES
A 10m drop into a popular swimming hole, Monorom Falls is pretty if you can avoid the crowds and the attendant litter. From the west side of the airstrip,…
9.26 MILES
This roundabout includes a statue of the kouprey, a wild ox that was once the national animal of Cambodia (but is now believed to be extinct). It is a…
9.12 MILES
The second Romanear Waterfall is known rather originally as Romanear II. It's by a pepper plantation near the main road between Sen Monorom and Snuol.
Nearby Sen Monorom attractions
