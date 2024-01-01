Dak Dam Waterfall

Sen Monorom

LoginSave

Dak Dam Waterfall is 25km southeast of Sen Monorom, about 2km south of the Bunong village of Dak Dam. It's very difficult to find without assistance, so it’s best to take a moto (motorcycle taxi) or local guide; otherwise, locals are able to lead the way if you can make yourself understood.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary

    Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary

    17.45 MILES

    The 3000-sq-km Keo Seima (formerly called Seima Protected Forest) hosts the country’s greatest treasure trove of mammalian wildlife. Besides unprecedented…

  • Tropical waterfall Phnom Kulen, Cambodia; Shutterstock ID 206283877; Your name (First / Last): Josh/Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/​Online Design​/JoshVogel/IYLs

    Bou Sraa Waterfall

    13 MILES

    Plunging into the dense jungle below, this is one of Cambodia's most impressive falls. Famous throughout the country, this double-drop waterfall has an…

  • Wat Phnom Doh Kromom

    Wat Phnom Doh Kromom

    9.23 MILES

    Looming over the northeast corner of the airstrip, Wat Phnom Doh Kromom has Mondulkiri’s best sunset vista, where a wooden platform lets you take in the…

  • Romanear Waterfall

    Romanear Waterfall

    9.32 MILES

    Romanear is a low, wide waterfall with some convenient swimming holes, though private development threatens to change its pristine charm. Set 18km…

  • Monorom Falls

    Monorom Falls

    10.54 MILES

    A 10m drop into a popular swimming hole, Monorom Falls is pretty if you can avoid the crowds and the attendant litter. From the west side of the airstrip,…

  • Kouprey Roundabout

    Kouprey Roundabout

    9.26 MILES

    This roundabout includes a statue of the kouprey, a wild ox that was once the national animal of Cambodia (but is now believed to be extinct). It is a…

  • Romanear II Waterfall

    Romanear II Waterfall

    9.12 MILES

    The second Romanear Waterfall is known rather originally as Romanear II. It's by a pepper plantation near the main road between Sen Monorom and Snuol.

View more attractions

Nearby Sen Monorom attractions

1. Romanear II Waterfall

9.12 MILES

The second Romanear Waterfall is known rather originally as Romanear II. It's by a pepper plantation near the main road between Sen Monorom and Snuol.

2. Wat Phnom Doh Kromom

9.23 MILES

Looming over the northeast corner of the airstrip, Wat Phnom Doh Kromom has Mondulkiri’s best sunset vista, where a wooden platform lets you take in the…

3. Kouprey Roundabout

9.26 MILES

This roundabout includes a statue of the kouprey, a wild ox that was once the national animal of Cambodia (but is now believed to be extinct). It is a…

4. Romanear Waterfall

9.32 MILES

Romanear is a low, wide waterfall with some convenient swimming holes, though private development threatens to change its pristine charm. Set 18km…

5. Monorom Falls

10.54 MILES

A 10m drop into a popular swimming hole, Monorom Falls is pretty if you can avoid the crowds and the attendant litter. From the west side of the airstrip,…

6. Bou Sraa Waterfall

13 MILES

Plunging into the dense jungle below, this is one of Cambodia's most impressive falls. Famous throughout the country, this double-drop waterfall has an…

7. Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary

17.45 MILES

The 3000-sq-km Keo Seima (formerly called Seima Protected Forest) hosts the country’s greatest treasure trove of mammalian wildlife. Besides unprecedented…