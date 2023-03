Romanear is a low, wide waterfall with some convenient swimming holes, though private development threatens to change its pristine charm. Set 18km southeast of Sen Monorom, it's very difficult to find without assistance, so it’s best to take a moto (motorcycle taxi) or local guide.

Nearby is a second waterfall, known rather originally as Romanear II. It's by a pepper plantation near the main road between Sen Monorom and Snuol.