A large, prosperous coastal city, Quy Nhon (pronounced ‘hwee ngon’) boasts a terrific beach-blessed shoreline and grand boulevards. Its seaside appeal and tidy, litter-free streets make it the kind of place that affluent Vietnamese couples choose to retire to, spending their final days ocean-gazing and promenade-walking.

The city is certainly a good spot to sample some fresh seafood, but for most foreign visitors its attractions are less obvious. But change is occurring – a crop of new cafes and bars has injected a dose of cosmopolitan cool, and Quy Nhon is steadily shaking off its somewhat staid reputation.

Quy Nhon is also the main gateway to lovely Bai Xep, a pretty cove beach 13km to the south where there's a collection of fine guesthouses popular with independent travellers.