Quy Nhon
A large, prosperous coastal city, Quy Nhon (pronounced ‘hwee ngon’) boasts a terrific beach-blessed shoreline and grand boulevards. Its seaside appeal and tidy, litter-free streets make it the kind of place that affluent Vietnamese couples choose to retire to, spending their final days ocean-gazing and promenade-walking.
The city is certainly a good spot to sample some fresh seafood, but for most foreign visitors its attractions are less obvious. But change is occurring – a crop of new cafes and bars has injected a dose of cosmopolitan cool, and Quy Nhon is steadily shaking off its somewhat staid reputation.
Quy Nhon is also the main gateway to lovely Bai Xep, a pretty cove beach 13km to the south where there's a collection of fine guesthouses popular with independent travellers.
Explore Quy Nhon
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Quy Nhon.
See
Municipal Beach
The long sweep of Quy Nhon’s beachfront extends from the port in the northeast to distant wooded hills in the south. It’s a beautiful stretch of sand and…
See
Quy Hoa Beach & Leper Hospital
Leprosy may not conjure up images of fun in the sun, but this really is a lovely shoreside spot. A former leper hospital, today it's more of a dermatology…
See
Binh Dinh Museum
This small museum concentrates on regional history and has some superb Cham sculpture. The entry hall focuses on local communism, while the room to the…
See
Thap Doi Cham Towers
This pair of Cham towers sits within the city limits in a pretty park. Steep steps lead up to the temples, which are open to the sky. Atypically for Cham…
See
Ky Co Beach
Backed by coastal cliffs, this drop-dead-gorgeous cove beach is 23km east of Quy Nhon. Ky Co's turquoise waters and fine pale sands have not gone…
See
Long Khanh Pagoda
It’s hard to miss the 17m-high Buddha (built in 1972) heralding Quy Nhon’s main pagoda, set back from the road by 143 Ð Tran Cao Van. The pagoda was…
See
Queen’s Beach
This little stony beach at the foot of Ganh Rang was once a favourite holiday spot of Queen Nam Phuong. There's a cafe and great views back over Quy Nhon…
See
Ong Nui Temple
Located 25km north of Quy Nhon, the biggest seated Buddha in Southeast Asia enjoys a commanding hillside location with sweeping sea views. Access is via a…
