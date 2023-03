The very ornate, brightly painted Ong Pagoda is a fully fledged Chinese pagoda and a very active place of worship. The red-faced god on the altar is deified general Quan Cong, who is believed to offer protection against war and is based on a 3rd-century soldier.

The Ong Pagoda was founded in 1556 by the Fujian Chinese Congregation, but has been rebuilt and restored a number of times, most recently thanks to funds from visitors from Taiwan and Hong Kong.