Built on temple ruins adjacent to Ba Om Pond, Ang Pagoda is a venerable Khmer-style pagoda, fusing classic Khmer architecture with French colonial influences. The interior features brightly painted scenes from the Buddha’s life, and the friendly monks may try chatting with you.
Ang Pagoda
Tra Vinh
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.46 MILES
This modern Khmer pagoda is also known as the stork pagoda after the birds that nest in the tall trees here. It’s a beautiful, peaceful complex, and…
0.11 MILES
Five kilometres southwest of Tra Vinh, this large, lotus-filled, square pond is a favourite with local picnickers, and a spiritual site for the Khmers. It…
23.58 MILES
Facing Vung Tau at the southeastern tip of Can Gio district, this small town has a Cao Dai temple and a large market, which is made very conspicuous by…
2.85 MILES
The very ornate, brightly painted Ong Pagoda is a fully fledged Chinese pagoda and a very active place of worship. The red-faced god on the altar is…
2.81 MILES
The newest of Tra Vinh's Khmer pagodas is best appreciated from the other side of the river on Kho Dau. From there, the golden peaks reach into the sky…
3.05 MILES
The most central of Tra Vinh's Khmer pagodas is active, with monks sweeping, studying in the library and going about their business. They will show you…
Khmer Minority People’s Museum
0.1 MILES
This nicely presented Khmer Minority People’s Museum displays photos, costumes and other artefacts of traditional Khmer culture.
28.57 MILES
This island sanctuary is a faded version of its former glory, but if you love kitsch, come for the model Apollo rocket inexplicably mixed among Buddhist…
Nearby Tra Vinh attractions
1. Khmer Minority People’s Museum
0.1 MILES
This nicely presented Khmer Minority People’s Museum displays photos, costumes and other artefacts of traditional Khmer culture.
0.11 MILES
Five kilometres southwest of Tra Vinh, this large, lotus-filled, square pond is a favourite with local picnickers, and a spiritual site for the Khmers. It…
2.81 MILES
The newest of Tra Vinh's Khmer pagodas is best appreciated from the other side of the river on Kho Dau. From there, the golden peaks reach into the sky…
2.85 MILES
The very ornate, brightly painted Ong Pagoda is a fully fledged Chinese pagoda and a very active place of worship. The red-faced god on the altar is…
3.05 MILES
The most central of Tra Vinh's Khmer pagodas is active, with monks sweeping, studying in the library and going about their business. They will show you…
3.46 MILES
This modern Khmer pagoda is also known as the stork pagoda after the birds that nest in the tall trees here. It’s a beautiful, peaceful complex, and…
23.58 MILES
Facing Vung Tau at the southeastern tip of Can Gio district, this small town has a Cao Dai temple and a large market, which is made very conspicuous by…
28.57 MILES
This island sanctuary is a faded version of its former glory, but if you love kitsch, come for the model Apollo rocket inexplicably mixed among Buddhist…