This modern Khmer pagoda is also known as the stork pagoda after the birds that nest in the tall trees here. It’s a beautiful, peaceful complex, and watching dozens of white egrets and storks wheeling overhead is an attraction in itself, but bring a hat due to the frequent bird droppings. You may get to see the orange-robed monks beat the enormous drum in the courtyard. The pagoda is located 6km south of town, 300m past the bus station.