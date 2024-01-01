Khmer Minority People’s Museum

Tra Vinh

LoginSave

This nicely presented Khmer Minority People’s Museum displays photos, costumes and other artefacts of traditional Khmer culture.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Hang Pagoda

    Hang Pagoda

    3.39 MILES

    This modern Khmer pagoda is also known as the stork pagoda after the birds that nest in the tall trees here. It’s a beautiful, peaceful complex, and…

  • Ba Om Pond

    Ba Om Pond

    0.12 MILES

    Five kilometres southwest of Tra Vinh, this large, lotus-filled, square pond is a favourite with local picnickers, and a spiritual site for the Khmers. It…

  • Duyen Hai

    Duyen Hai

    23.53 MILES

    Facing Vung Tau at the southeastern tip of Can Gio district, this small town has a Cao Dai temple and a large market, which is made very conspicuous by…

  • Ong Pagoda

    Ong Pagoda

    2.76 MILES

    The very ornate, brightly painted Ong Pagoda is a fully fledged Chinese pagoda and a very active place of worship. The red-faced god on the altar is…

  • Ang Pagoda

    Ang Pagoda

    0.1 MILES

    Built on temple ruins adjacent to Ba Om Pond, Ang Pagoda is a venerable Khmer-style pagoda, fusing classic Khmer architecture with French colonial…

  • Kampong Ksan

    Kampong Ksan

    2.72 MILES

    The newest of Tra Vinh's Khmer pagodas is best appreciated from the other side of the river on Kho Dau. From there, the golden peaks reach into the sky…

  • Ong Met Pagoda

    Ong Met Pagoda

    2.97 MILES

    The most central of Tra Vinh's Khmer pagodas is active, with monks sweeping, studying in the library and going about their business. They will show you…

  • Phoenix Island Sanctuary

    Phoenix Island Sanctuary

    28.55 MILES

    This island sanctuary is a faded version of its former glory, but if you love kitsch, come for the model Apollo rocket inexplicably mixed among Buddhist…

View more attractions

Nearby Tra Vinh attractions

1. Ang Pagoda

0.1 MILES

Built on temple ruins adjacent to Ba Om Pond, Ang Pagoda is a venerable Khmer-style pagoda, fusing classic Khmer architecture with French colonial…

2. Ba Om Pond

0.12 MILES

Five kilometres southwest of Tra Vinh, this large, lotus-filled, square pond is a favourite with local picnickers, and a spiritual site for the Khmers. It…

3. Kampong Ksan

2.72 MILES

The newest of Tra Vinh's Khmer pagodas is best appreciated from the other side of the river on Kho Dau. From there, the golden peaks reach into the sky…

4. Ong Pagoda

2.76 MILES

The very ornate, brightly painted Ong Pagoda is a fully fledged Chinese pagoda and a very active place of worship. The red-faced god on the altar is…

5. Ong Met Pagoda

2.97 MILES

The most central of Tra Vinh's Khmer pagodas is active, with monks sweeping, studying in the library and going about their business. They will show you…

6. Hang Pagoda

3.39 MILES

This modern Khmer pagoda is also known as the stork pagoda after the birds that nest in the tall trees here. It’s a beautiful, peaceful complex, and…

7. Duyen Hai

23.53 MILES

Facing Vung Tau at the southeastern tip of Can Gio district, this small town has a Cao Dai temple and a large market, which is made very conspicuous by…

8. Phoenix Island Sanctuary

28.55 MILES

This island sanctuary is a faded version of its former glory, but if you love kitsch, come for the model Apollo rocket inexplicably mixed among Buddhist…