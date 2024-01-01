Ong Met Pagoda

The most central of Tra Vinh's Khmer pagodas is active, with monks sweeping, studying in the library and going about their business. They will show you around the buildings, if you ask nicely. First established in AD 711, Ong Met is well maintained and kept brilliantly gold among the eucalyptus trees.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.59 MILES
This modern Khmer pagoda is also known as the stork pagoda after the birds that nest in the tall trees here. It’s a beautiful, peaceful complex, and…
29.15 MILES
Giant Buddha statues tower over the beautiful grounds of this peaceful temple around 1km east of the city centre, where the monks maintain an ornate…
2.97 MILES
Five kilometres southwest of Tra Vinh, this large, lotus-filled, square pond is a favourite with local picnickers, and a spiritual site for the Khmers. It…
23.55 MILES
Facing Vung Tau at the southeastern tip of Can Gio district, this small town has a Cao Dai temple and a large market, which is made very conspicuous by…
0.35 MILES
The very ornate, brightly painted Ong Pagoda is a fully fledged Chinese pagoda and a very active place of worship. The red-faced god on the altar is…
3.05 MILES
Built on temple ruins adjacent to Ba Om Pond, Ang Pagoda is a venerable Khmer-style pagoda, fusing classic Khmer architecture with French colonial…
0.84 MILES
The newest of Tra Vinh's Khmer pagodas is best appreciated from the other side of the river on Kho Dau. From there, the golden peaks reach into the sky…
Khmer Minority People’s Museum
2.97 MILES
This nicely presented Khmer Minority People’s Museum displays photos, costumes and other artefacts of traditional Khmer culture.
