Five kilometres southwest of Tra Vinh, this large, lotus-filled, square pond is a favourite with local picnickers, and a spiritual site for the Khmers. It would have once served as a bathing pond for the 10th-century Angkor-era temple that was situated here, but it is definitely not recommended to swim in its murky waters today!

Also at this site are the Ang Pagoda and, opposite its entrance, is the nicely presented Khmer Minority People’s Museum.