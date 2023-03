A short distance from the History Museum, this small collection is devoted to Ho Chi Minh’s campaign to liberate the south. Interior exhibits are of minor interest but some US, Chinese and Soviet war material is on display outdoors, including a South Vietnamese Air Force Cessna A-37 and a US-built F-5E Tiger with the 20mm nose gun still loaded. The tank on display is one of the tanks that broke into the grounds of Reunification Palace on 30 April 1975.