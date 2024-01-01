Tang Tau Lake

Hue

An island on Tang Tau Lake, which is northeast of Tinh Tam Lake, was once the site of a royal library. It is now occupied by the small Ngoc Huong Pagoda.

  Thien Mu Pagoda

    Thien Mu Pagoda

    2.86 MILES

    Built on a small hill overlooking the Song Huong (Perfume River), 4km southwest of the Citadel, this seven-storey pagoda is an icon of Vietnam and as…

  To Mieu Temple complex

    To Mieu Temple Complex

    0.94 MILES

    Taking up the southwest corner of the Imperial Enclosure, this highly impressive walled complex has been beautifully restored. The imposing three-tiered…

  Ngo Mon Gate leading into Imperial Enclosure of Hue Citadel.

    Imperial Enclosure

    0.74 MILES

    The Imperial Enclosure or Imperial City is a citadel-within-a-citadel, housing the emperor’s residence, temples and palaces, and the main buildings of…

  Tomb of Khai Dinh

    Tomb of Khai Dinh

    5.7 MILES

    This hillside monument is a synthesis of Vietnamese and European elements. Most of the tomb’s grandiose exterior is covered in darkened, weathered…

  Tomb of Tu Duc

    Tomb of Tu Duc

    3.37 MILES

    This tomb (completed in 1867) is the most popular, imposing and impressive of the royal mausoleums, designed by Emperor Tu Duc himself before his death…

  Tomb of Minh Mang

    Tomb of Minh Mang

    6.43 MILES

    Planned during Minh Mang’s reign (1820–40) but built by his successor, Thieu Tri, this majestic tomb, on the west bank of the Perfume River, is renowned…

  Ngo Mon Gate

    Ngo Mon Gate

    0.92 MILES

    The principal entrance to the Imperial Enclosure is Ngo Mon Gate, which faces the Flag Tower. The central passageway with its yellow doors was reserved…

  Ho Quyen

    Ho Quyen

    2.67 MILES

    Wildly overgrown but evocative, Ho Quyen was built in 1830 for the royal pastime of watching elephants and tigers face off in combat. The tigers (and…

