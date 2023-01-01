The exquisite (though crumbling) little two-storey Emperor’s Reading Room was the only part of the Purple Forbidden City to escape damage during the French reoccupation of Hue in 1947. The Gaudí-esque, yin-yang roof mosaics outside are in stark contrast to the sombre, renovated interior, the circular hallway of which you can walk around on the small ground level. The exterior features poems by Emperor Khai Dinh on either side; the three chu nho characters above the main portico translate as 'Building of Great Peace'.