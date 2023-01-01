In the very centre of the Imperial Enclosure, there's almost nothing left of the once-magnificent Purple Forbidden City. This was a citadel-within-a-citadel-within-a-citadel and was reserved solely for the personal use of the emperor – the only servants allowed into this compound were eunuchs, who would pose no threat to the royal concubines. The Purple Forbidden City was almost entirely destroyed in the wars, and its crumbling remains are now overgrown with weeds.

The name 'Purple Forbidden City' is the same as the full name of the Forbidden City at the heart of Beijing in China.