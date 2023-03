The Royal Theatre, begun in 1826 and later home to the National Conservatory of Music, has been rebuilt on its former foundations. When performances aren't on, it's free to sit in the plush chairs or examine the fascinating display of masks and musical instruments from Vietnamese theatre, with English descriptions.

Cultural performances here last 40 minutes.

Southeast of here almost nothing remains of the Thai To Mieu temple complex (it's now a plant nursery) and the former University of Arts.