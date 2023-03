This museum is located in the baroque-influenced An Dinh Palace, commissioned by Emperor Khai Dinh in 1918 and full of elaborate murals, floral motifs and trompe l'oeil details. Emperor Bao Dai lived here with his family after abdicating in 1945. Inside you’ll find some outstanding ceramics, paintings, furniture, silverware, porcelain and royal clothing, though information is a little lacking.