General Museum Complex

Hue

Formerly a school for princes and the sons of high-ranking mandarins, this slightly rundown complex has a pagoda devoted to archaeology, a small Natural History Museum and a building with exhibitions about anticolonial resistance. In the grounds are a variety of military aircraft and vehicles, both Vietnamese and American.

Nearby Hue attractions

3. Four Cannons of Nine Holy Cannons

0.2 MILES

Located just inside the Citadel ramparts, near the gates to either side of the Flag Tower, are the Nine Holy Cannons (1804). These four cannons near Ngan…

4. Ngan Gate

0.24 MILES

The four cannons near Ngan Gate represent the four seasons.

5. Co Ha Gardens

0.25 MILES

Occupying the northeast corner of the Imperial Enclosure, these delightful gardens were developed by the first four emperors of the Nguyen dynasty but…

6. Royal Theatre

0.26 MILES

The Royal Theatre, begun in 1826 and later home to the National Conservatory of Music, has been rebuilt on its former foundations. When performances aren…

7. Halls of the Mandarins

0.29 MILES

Located immediately behind Thai Hoa Palace, on either side of a courtyard, these halls were used by mandarins as offices and to prepare for court…

8. Thai Hoa Palace

0.3 MILES

This 1803 palace is a spacious hall with an ornate timber roof supported by 80 carved and lacquered columns. It was used for the emperor’s official…