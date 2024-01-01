General Museum Complex

Formerly a school for princes and the sons of high-ranking mandarins, this slightly rundown complex has a pagoda devoted to archaeology, a small Natural History Museum and a building with exhibitions about anticolonial resistance. In the grounds are a variety of military aircraft and vehicles, both Vietnamese and American.
