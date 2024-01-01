Night Market

Hue

LoginSave

This nightly market is mainly focused on local arts and crafts, but there are also simple cafes and bars perfect for a riverside snack and a drink.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Thien Mu Pagoda, Hue, Vietnam

    Thien Mu Pagoda

    3.05 MILES

    Built on a small hill overlooking the Song Huong (Perfume River), 4km southwest of the Citadel, this seven-storey pagoda is an icon of Vietnam and as…

  • To Mieu Temple complex, Hue, Vietnam.

    To Mieu Temple Complex

    0.78 MILES

    Taking up the southwest corner of the Imperial Enclosure, this highly impressive walled complex has been beautifully restored. The imposing three-tiered…

  • Ngo Mon Gate leading into Imperial Enclosure of Hue Citadel.

    Imperial Enclosure

    0.84 MILES

    The Imperial Enclosure or Imperial City is a citadel-within-a-citadel, housing the emperor’s residence, temples and palaces, and the main buildings of…

  • Tomb of Khai Dinh

    Tomb of Khai Dinh

    4.65 MILES

    This hillside monument is a synthesis of Vietnamese and European elements. Most of the tomb’s grandiose exterior is covered in darkened, weathered…

  • Raining on pond and lotus flower. Tu Duc Tomb, Hue. Pavilion of imperial tomb Nguyen dynasty - Vietnam; Shutterstock ID 28059859; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Tomb of Tu Duc

    2.77 MILES

    This tomb (completed in 1867) is the most popular, imposing and impressive of the royal mausoleums, designed by Emperor Tu Duc himself before his death…

  • Tomb of Minh Mang

    Tomb of Minh Mang

    5.58 MILES

    Planned during Minh Mang’s reign (1820–40) but built by his successor, Thieu Tri, this majestic tomb, on the west bank of the Perfume River, is renowned…

  • Ngo Mon Gate

    Ngo Mon Gate

    0.63 MILES

    The principal entrance to the Imperial Enclosure is Ngo Mon Gate, which faces the Flag Tower. The central passageway with its yellow doors was reserved…

  • Ho Quyen

    Ho Quyen

    2.58 MILES

    Wildly overgrown but evocative, Ho Quyen was built in 1830 for the royal pastime of watching elephants and tigers face off in combat. The tigers (and…

View more attractions

Nearby Hue attractions

1. Ngan Gate

0.46 MILES

The four cannons near Ngan Gate represent the four seasons.

2. Four Cannons of Nine Holy Cannons

0.5 MILES

Located just inside the Citadel ramparts, near the gates to either side of the Flag Tower, are the Nine Holy Cannons (1804). These four cannons near Ngan…

3. General Museum Complex

0.5 MILES

Formerly a school for princes and the sons of high-ranking mandarins, this slightly rundown complex has a pagoda devoted to archaeology, a small Natural…

5. Ngo Mon Gate

0.63 MILES

The principal entrance to the Imperial Enclosure is Ngo Mon Gate, which faces the Flag Tower. The central passageway with its yellow doors was reserved…

6. National School

0.64 MILES

One of the most famous secondary schools in Vietnam, the National School was founded in 1896. Its former pupils include General Vo Nguyen Giap and Ho Chi…

7. Quang Duc Gate

0.66 MILES

The five cannons next to Quang Duc Gate represent the five elements: metal, wood, water, fire and earth.