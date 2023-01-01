An Bang Ghost City

Covering an area of 250 hectares, the cemetery behind the fishing village of An Bang holds an incredible collection of incredibly ornate tombs and memorials, some costing hundreds of thousands of US dollars to construct. The buildings incorporate both Buddhist and Christian iconography, some of which are modelled after the royal tombs of the emperors of the Nguyen Dynasty. Notice the detailed mosaics made from broken pottery that adorn many of the facades.

About 20km past Thuan An beach, take the left turn after the small Vinh An Hospital and follow the road till it ends.