Ya Chim is the collective name for a group of eight Jarai villages that start 17km southwest of Kon Tum. In them you'll find traditional nghia trang (cemeteries) complete with wooden mourning figures. You may see villagers 'feeding' the dead by putting food down bamboo tubes leading into the graves.

There is tension between the villagers here and authorities over ongoing land confiscations for rubber plantations, but overnight stays are possible and Westerners are normally welcomed.