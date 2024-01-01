Plei Thonghia

Kon Tum

This village is just west of Kon Tum; you can watch local boys swimming with the cattle from the pastureland across the river.

    Immaculate Conception Cathedral

    1.35 MILES

    Built entirely from wood, this stunning cathedral from the French era has a dark frontage, gold trim and wide colonnades. Known to the locals as the …

  • Minh Thanh Temple Pleiku, Vietnam.

    Minh Thanh Temple

    26.74 MILES

    Built only in 2014, this large and splendid Buddhist temple, surrounded by water features and bonsai trees, sits south of the city centre. Its proudest…

  • Kon Tum Museum

    Kon Tum Museum

    0.61 MILES

    This museum is one of the region's best, with good lighting and clear English text detailing local religious and spiritual life, including displays on the…

  • Kon K'tu

    Kon K'tu

    4.96 MILES

    Nine kilometres southeast of Kon Tum, the village of Kon K'tu is reachable across the Kon K'lor suspension bridge and along a potholed road. There's a…

  • Ya Chim

    Ya Chim

    9.49 MILES

    Ya Chim is the collective name for a group of eight Jarai villages that start 17km southwest of Kon Tum. In them you'll find traditional nghia trang …

  • Kon K'lor

    Kon K'lor

    2.63 MILES

    Near the suspension bridge across the river you'll find a large rong in the village of Kon K'lor.

  • Kon Tum Konam

    Kon Tum Konam

    1.52 MILES

    In the eastern suburbs of Kon Tum, this village has a large and appealing rong.

  • Kon Harachot

    Kon Harachot

    1.33 MILES

    Kon Harachot's beautiful rong sits next to the rustic football field.

Nearby Kon Tum attractions

This museum is one of the region's best, with good lighting and clear English text detailing local religious and spiritual life, including displays on the…

This lovely old Catholic seminary was built in 1934. The upstairs normally functions as an absorbing museum of hill-tribe life, but was closed for…

Kon Harachot's beautiful rong sits next to the rustic football field.

Built entirely from wood, this stunning cathedral from the French era has a dark frontage, gold trim and wide colonnades. Known to the locals as the …

In the eastern suburbs of Kon Tum, this village has a large and appealing rong.

You may see villagers weaving baskets out of bamboo along the streets of Kon Tum Kopong village.

Near the suspension bridge across the river you'll find a large rong in the village of Kon K'lor.

Northeast of Kon Tum, this village has a small rong and you can observe tranquil riverside activities. It's a poor place, even by local standards, so not…