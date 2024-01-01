This village is just west of Kon Tum; you can watch local boys swimming with the cattle from the pastureland across the river.
Plei Thonghia
Kon Tum
Immaculate Conception Cathedral
1.35 MILES
Built entirely from wood, this stunning cathedral from the French era has a dark frontage, gold trim and wide colonnades. Known to the locals as the …
26.74 MILES
Built only in 2014, this large and splendid Buddhist temple, surrounded by water features and bonsai trees, sits south of the city centre. Its proudest…
0.61 MILES
This museum is one of the region's best, with good lighting and clear English text detailing local religious and spiritual life, including displays on the…
4.96 MILES
Nine kilometres southeast of Kon Tum, the village of Kon K'tu is reachable across the Kon K'lor suspension bridge and along a potholed road. There's a…
9.49 MILES
Ya Chim is the collective name for a group of eight Jarai villages that start 17km southwest of Kon Tum. In them you'll find traditional nghia trang …
2.63 MILES
Near the suspension bridge across the river you'll find a large rong in the village of Kon K'lor.
1.52 MILES
In the eastern suburbs of Kon Tum, this village has a large and appealing rong.
1.33 MILES
Kon Harachot's beautiful rong sits next to the rustic football field.
0.61 MILES
1.08 MILES
This lovely old Catholic seminary was built in 1934. The upstairs normally functions as an absorbing museum of hill-tribe life, but was closed for…
1.33 MILES
1.35 MILES
1.52 MILES
2.04 MILES
You may see villagers weaving baskets out of bamboo along the streets of Kon Tum Kopong village.
2.63 MILES
3.67 MILES
Northeast of Kon Tum, this village has a small rong and you can observe tranquil riverside activities. It's a poor place, even by local standards, so not…