Kon Tum Museum

This museum is one of the region's best, with good lighting and clear English text detailing local religious and spiritual life, including displays on the iron forges of the Sedang (Xo Dang) people and the significance of gongs to Vietnam’s hill communities (Vietnam's gong culture is included in Unesco’s List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity). Highlights include an impressive log coffin and a musical instrument known as a trung (a marimba made from bamboo tubes).