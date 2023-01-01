Gia Lai Museum

Pleiku's museum features some vaguely interesting Bahnar artefacts, from fine woven baskets and a coat made from tree bark to a replica tomb house, as well as copies of some 15th-century Cham-era stone reliefs. There's the obligatory badly stuffed wildlife, and a history gallery dedicated to Pleiku’s role during the French and American wars.

Next to the museum is the large Dai Doan Ket (Great Solidarity) square, featuring an 11m-tall statue of Ho Chi Minh and a 58m-long sculpture depicting Vietnam's ethnic groups.