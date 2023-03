Nine kilometres southeast of Kon Tum, the village of Kon K'tu is reachable across the Kon K'lor suspension bridge and along a potholed road. There's a beautiful riverside rong here, near the Catholic church, as well as a couple of simple homestays. You can watch locals transporting crops along the river in rafts made of tyres.

En route you'll pass a second rong at Kon K'lor, next to the suspension bridge. You can return to Kon Tum via a second rong at the nearby village of Kon K'ri.