Traditional music and dancing in Belfast

Northern Ireland has a rich and colourful folk music culture. Lonely Planet writer Louise Bastock hits the Belfast Traditional Music Trail, learning the art of the bodhrán drum, joining a jam session in a Belfast pub and trying out some Irish dancing. Presented by GoPro.



Host: Louise Bastock| 2017