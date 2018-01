Discover wildlife along the Zambezi

"The Zambezi is one of Africa's mightiest rivers, with safari parks lining its banks. But if you want to get much closer to the wildlife here, take a canoe safari, camping on uninhabited river islands along the way. River Horse Safaris are among those offering canoe expeditions on the Zambezi, with expeditions starting from $510 pp all inclusive.



Explore more of the region with Lonely Planet's Southern Africa guidebook."

