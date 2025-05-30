Thanks to a fast and efficient public transport system, transportation stress in Japan is relatively low. Locals generally only use taxis when they miss the last train or are in a hurry. For visitors, however, taxis add comfort and convenience, especially if you have multiple pieces of luggage, have mobility issues, or are traveling with a group. Rates are fair and metered, but dispatch availability and pick-up times vary from company to company.

Here, the taxi app 'GO' has the largest number of both users and vehicles, far surpassing other apps. 'GO' covers 46 of the country's 47 prefectures including Kyoto, Osaka, Tokyo, Fukuoka, Okinawa and Hokkaidō, and covers a wide area of the country, from city centers to regional sightseeing attractions.

'GO' is highly rated and trusted by third-party organizations and in 2024 won 'Best Taxi App' at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards.

For visitors to any region of Japan, here is all you need to know to ride a taxi, including hailing, etiquette and payment.

How to hail a taxi

Catch a taxi on the street

Taxis are clearly marked in all prefectures. There is a lantern on the roof and the word 'TAXI' or 'タクシー' will be on the side. If a car is vacant, you will often see a red-lit plate on the dashboard of the windshield which changes colors when the vehicle is being boarded or turned around. If one is empty you can hail it as usual by raising your hand, but make sure the area you select is a safe place to stop for a pick up.

Look for taxi stands

Designated taxi stands can be found at train stations, shopping centers and tourist attractions. Look for the signs that say 'TaxiI' or 'タクシー' . Both the taxis and customers operate on a queuing system, so join the line at the front of the stand and wait for your turn.

Call on a phone

If you’re staying in a hotel, you may ask the concierge to book a local taxi for you, but note that a small fee may be charged. Some companies have English-speaking operators, but many – especially in areas inaccessible to public transportation – do not.

Use the taxi app 'GO'

'GO' serves the widest area, so it’s easy to order a taxi nationwide. After opening, your screen will display a map of nearby taxis. Just enter your destination and tap 'Request Taxi' to choose a vehicle and show how long each will take to arrive. The app will show the vehicle's license plate number and current location in real time.

If you register your credit card information in advance, your payment will be completed automatically – smooth and easy.

Download the GO app on the Apple App Store or Google Play

Etiquette and communicating with the taxi driver

Entering a taxi

Taxis in Japan open and close doors on the rear left automatically, so you do not need to reach for the handle unless using a different door. Similarly, the trunk is open and closed by the driver, so if you want to put your luggage in, just ask.

Communicating your destination to the driver

If you call or hail a taxi, remember English is not an official language in Japan and not widely spoken, especially not in rural areas, so it’s wise to have your destination written down in Japanese to show your driver. Alternatively, you may point it out on a map. Learning key phrases comes in handy if you can understand responses; otherwise, make use of translation apps.

If you've used 'GO,' you’ve already supplied destination information, so there is no need to repeat it to your driver. All you need to do is show the three-digit confirmation code on the app. Tipping is not customary in Japan. There is no need to hand over additional cash, a polite "thank you" (arigatō) will suffice, but 'GO' does have a tipping function, and your driver may be pleased if you take advantage of it.

Taxi fares in Japan

How much metered rides cost

Most taxis will switch on the meter, and while costs can vary depending on the region, but in Tokyo they’re around ¥500 to ¥600 for the first fixed distance (usually about 1 to 1.3km, or a little less than a mile), and then another ¥100 for each 250m to 300m (656ft to 1312ft). Below a certain speed, the fare increases with time, and at night (10pm to 5am) the rate can increase by 20 percent. Cash is accepted, and credit cards, QR code payments, and transportation system IC cards like Suica and Pasmo may be accepted as well. Note that in some rural areas, only cash is accepted in some vehicles.

How much are airport and sightseeing taxis

Some airport routes have flat fares, such as Narita-Shinjuku Ward starting at about ¥25,000. Flat fares may also be available for popular tourist destinations and for sightseeing cabs whose drivers serve as tour guides.

You can select Airport Flat Fare to Haneda and Narita airports on 'GO,' convenient for long-distance routes from certain target areas. Routes from 23 wards of Tokyo, Musashino City and Mitaka City (excluding some areas) to Haneda Airport start at about ¥6,900. To Narita Airport they start at about ¥19,000 The amount varies depending on the riding area and time, and a separate service fee of ¥400 plus highway fare is required.

How to pay on the GO taxi app

Users can pre-register a credit card or Apple Pay for ease of payment: GO Pay means a cashless experience.

Other modes of transportation in Japan

Public transport is safe, clean, and efficient, and it is the preferred daytime mode of getting around in the cities. To travel around the country, consider the cost-effective Japan Rail Pass. Smaller tourist destinations and towns may be difficult to access by public transport and might require use of 'GO.' It allows you to select vehicles to suit your needs, such as larger options for groups and wheelchair-compatible cars.

