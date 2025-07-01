Piraeus is the largest Mediterranean port in terms of passenger traffic and commercial activity, and it is considered by many Athens visitors simply a transit point to the Aegean islands. However, this vibrant city offers its visitors an impressive array of options, a versatile coastline and numerous cultural stops that make it a worthy destination in its own right.

As it was known for centuries, Porto Leone feels (and rightly so) like a completely separate city from Athens, once you're there. To get there? It is only a half-hour ride on the 24-hour bus line 040 from Syntagma Square. The metro lines 1 & 3 and the suburban rail will take you to the heart of Piraeus' bustling harbor even faster. Check out these other day trips from Athens.

Here are 10 top things to do in a day, or more, in the port.

Enjoy lunch and a glass of ouza by the sea in Piraeus. photooiasson/Getty Images

1. Delve into the city's culture

Piraeus is home to a few small, fine museums that offer compelling exhibits and don't require the best part of a day to visit.

Those interested in naval history will find the compact — but still the largest of its kind in Greece — Hellenic Maritime Museum an excellent opportunity to admire a fine collection of rare books, maps, flags and naval weaponry, as well as the entire fin of the legendary Greek submarine Papanikolis, the main outdoor exhibit.

If you still long for more antiquity after visiting the capital's grand museums, the smaller Piraeus Archaeological Museum will satisfy your appetite with its important bronze statue collection and emphasis on the city's history. The museum's attractions include the magnificent statues of Piraeus Athena (4th century) and the Piraeus Kouros, the oldest bronze statue ever found in Greece.

Finally, the Municipal Gallery is worth visiting for its exhibits as well as the magnificent neoclassical building it is housed in, the old Piraeus Post Office.

The beautiful old metro terminal station built in the 1920s is an architectural gem, and a visit there is perfectly complemented by the small but fascinating Electric Railways Museum.

Detour: The city boasts various open-air archaeological sites, including parts of the ancient walls, the Urban Gates, Neosoikoi and the Roman antiquities of Terpsithea.

2. Stroll around the streets of the Old Municipal Market

The area behind the impressive Piraeus Tower is the city's oldest neighborhood and was home to its Old Market until the late '60s, when the vast building was demolished to make room for the tower. The small streets around the area are buzzing during the day, emanating a feeling of past decades, and are lined with small specialized shops selling homewares, tools, textiles and shipping and yachting equipment.

3. Climb Kastella Hill

For the best views, stretching to Athens, the Saronic Gulf and the nearby islands, climb the imposing Kastella Hill. At 90 meters above sea level, the church of Profitis Ilias sits on the top of the hill. Kastella boasts a fascinating architectural mix of old neoclassical mansions, posh villas with sea views, and old working-class houses still standing since the first inhabitants, immigrants from Crete and Asia Minor, settled in the area at the end of the 19th century.

Detour: At the foot of the hill, the city's two smaller harbors have their own distinct appeal. In Pasalimani (Zea), hundreds of mind-bogglingly luxurious yachts are moored at the marina all year long, and locals saunter along the promenade day and night. The smaller, scenic Microlimano, primarily home to fishing boats, is surrounded by an array of seafood restaurants and bars.

The harbor view from Michelin-starred Varoulko restaurant in Piraeus, Athens. Marissa Tejada/Lonely Planet

4. Walk the entire length of the city's coast

Weather permitting, you can spend a whole day outdoors, walking the entire coastal perimeter of the city. Starting from the old metro station, stroll along the main harbor, past the lion statue at its entrance and the Naval Academy further down, and onwards to Peiraiki and Zea. Finish at the picturesque Mikrolimano. The trip won't take you more than 3 to 4 hours and will reward you with a comprehensive flavor and feel of the city's atmosphere.

Planning tip: Although the itinerary is not particularly challenging, a pair of sneakers, a bottle of water, a hat and sunglasses are indispensable, especially during the hot months.

5. Experience the city's daily vibes

After you have walked and savored the long coast that surrounds the city, head inland to the commercial and social heart of Piraeus. All the streets between the main harbor and Pasalimani buzz with shops, cafés and street food joints, and the center of all activity is the pedestrian street Sotiros Dios, where large fashion chains and local boutique stores are lined up.

Local tip: Take a seat at one of the countless outdoor cafés and watch the world go by with an ice cold “freddo espresso,” the Greeks’ favorite summer pastime.

6. Enjoy the local delicacies

After a busy morning discovering the delights of the port city, you'll probably long for a seafood lunch accompanied by a few glasses of ouzo by the sea. And you'll be right — this is an essential element of Piraeus' charm. You'll be spoiled for choice, as the Peiraiki coast is crammed with excellent ouzeries. If a sea view is not essential, head to Margaro, a classic three-dish-menu fish tavern catering to locals and Athenian crowds flocking daily to enjoy its scrumptious deep-fried shrimp. Just ensure you allow some waiting time for a table, especially during weekends. Varoulko is a top choice in the city for an evening of fine dining in a magnificent setting. Belle Amie, an all-day café-restaurant, has a wonderful vintage ambience. For a more traditional dining experience, Refene is a lovely little tavern located in a narrow alley (just off the busy center) that overflows onto the pavement during the warm months of the year and offers delicious mezedhes and homey Greek dishes, as well as occasional live Greek music.

The Piraeus Municipal Theatre originally opened in 1895. Lefteris_ /Getty Images

7. Treat yourself to a performance or a movie under the stars

The imposing, recently renovated Municipal Theatre of Piraeus stands on the city's central square and hosts top theater, music and dance performances.

Veakio is an open-air theatre located on top of Kastella Hill. It has a spectacular sea view and hosts music concerts throughout the summer season. Information and tickets are available at the Municipal Theatre's box office.

The city also has its own outdoor cinema, Cine Votsalakia. You can watch a movie with popcorn and feel the sea breeze under the stars.

Piraeus has its own energetic nightlife scene. milangonda/Getty Images

8. Relish the famous Piraeus nightlife

Like every other large port in the world, Piraeus had its own vibrant red-light district in the harbor's narrow backstreets until the late 1960s. The area, locally known as Troumba, was cleaned up by law enforcement and became a business district that emptied after dark until new establishments started to open, turning the neighborhood into an entertainment hotspot for young crowds from all over Athens. Beluga is a lively bar-restaurant where the fun runs well into the early hours. Che has a South American theme, with a large, fabulous garden, sophisticated drink and top guest DJs. Finally, dozens of mainstream bar restaurants line up along Zea, directly opposite the array of mind-bogglingly luxurious yachts moored at the marina year-round. Istioploikos is a classic with a cosmopolitan feel and a stunning view of Kastella Hill.

Temple of Aphaia. Roman Sigaev/Shutterstock

9. Day trip to Aegina

Hop on a boat to Aegina for an instant island escape. The Saronic Gulf island boasts a perfect combination of important ancient ruins, attractive sandy beaches, charming architecture and local delicacies. Outside the picturesque Aegina Town, the Temple of Aphaia ranks among the country's top ancient sites, while the Agia Marina and Perdika villages also merit a visit. The huge Orthodox church of Agios Nektarios is a popular pilgrimage destination among Greek and foreign visitors.

Planning tip: The ferry takes one hour and 15 minutes, and the hydrofoil 40 minutes. Departures are frequent, so there's no need to book in advance.

10. Join the fans of Olympiakos, the city's sports club

The city (and half of the country, for that matter) is obsessed with its sports club, Olympiakos. The pride for the club hit new heights after winning the UEFA Conference League title in 2024, just a year before its centenary. Just opposite Karaiskaki football stadium, the Peace and Friendship Stadium is home to the club's basketball team, a European superpower. If there is a game at either stadium during your stay, and you can get your hands on tickets, don't miss the opportunity for a top local sports and cultural experience.