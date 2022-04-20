On the northern side of the plaza is the Museo Nueva Cádiz, named after the first Spanish town in South America, which was established around 1500 on Isla…
La Asunción
Explore La Asunción
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout La Asunción.
See
Museo Nueva Cádiz
On the northern side of the plaza is the Museo Nueva Cádiz, named after the first Spanish town in South America, which was established around 1500 on Isla…
Castillo de Santa Rosa
Just outside town, is the Castillo de Santa Rosa, one of seven forts built on the island to protect it from pirate attacks. It provides great views and…