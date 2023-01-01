Gran Roque is the main island and population center, and exudes a distinct Caribbean feel. The sandy streets of the fishing village are lined with single-story, brightly painted concrete houses and the waterfront is packed with fishing boats and visiting yachts - all covered by a vast army of pelicans.

Unlike the other islands, which are sandy and flat, Gran Roque has several massive rocky humps along its northwestern coast cliffs that plunge vertically into the sea. Climb the hill crowned with an old lighthouse, known as the Faro Holandés, for sweeping views over the village, islands, coral reefs and the crystal-clear turquoise sea. Gran Roque is the place to pick up yacht charters or organize snorkeling or scuba diving trips.