Central Washington
Caught in the foothills of the grandiose Cascade Range, Central Washington is a geographic crossroads where dramatic alpine peaks fold with eerie suddenness into a barren, steppe-like desert broken only by the winding presence of the Columbia River and its irrigating dams.
Wenatchee and Leavenworth are the most interesting urban centers here and both are popular stopping-off points on the Cascade Loop scenic drive. Aside from Leavenworth's Bavarian bonhomie, outdoor adventures are the main draw: the surrounding mountains are sought after for rugged backpacking trips, mountain biking and rock climbing.
The other big attraction is the Yakima Valley Wine Country, a highly regarded, unpretentious wine region best explored by bicycle.
Explore Central Washington
- AAlpine Lakes Wilderness
The Alpine Lakes Wilderness is a spectacular 614-sq-mile protected area of rough, crenellated mountains, glacier-gouged valleys, and – as the name implies…
- LLake Wenatchee
Swimming, boating and fishing entertain summertime visitors to Lake Wenatchee, 23 miles north of the city of Wenatchee (and actually much closer to…
- GGoldendale Observatory State Park
Goldendale Observatory State Park is a 5-acre educational park with an awesome telescope, located atop a 2100ft-elevation hill. It's undergoing…
- WWaterfront Park
Tucked out of view but surprisingly close, this is Leavenworth's access to the Wenatchee River. Wander down 9th St and follow the leafy path over a…
- FFort Simcoe State Park
An interesting historical fort complex is preserved in the 200-acre Fort Simcoe State Park, an oasis of green amid scorched desert hills. It was built in…
- LLeavenworth National Fish Hatchery
Of three thriving fish hatcheries on the Columbia River, this is the largest and possibly the most interesting. Created to provide a spawning ground for…
- WWenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center
This good municipal museum places its main focus on – surprise, surprise – apples. Exhibits include a recreation of a 1920s apple-packing shed and a farm…
- NNutcracker Museum
As much a gift shop as a place to peruse, the Nutcracker Museum specializes, as you'd guess, in an exceptional variety (around 5000 at last count) of…
- SSt John's Monastery & Bakery
The nuns and novices of this Greek Orthodox women's monastery open their doors to the world via their fantastic bakery and deli, selling delicious…
See
