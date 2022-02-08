©Marina Poushkina/Shutterstock

Central Washington

Caught in the foothills of the grandiose Cascade Range, Central Washington is a geographic crossroads where dramatic alpine peaks fold with eerie suddenness into a barren, steppe-like desert broken only by the winding presence of the Columbia River and its irrigating dams.

Wenatchee and Leavenworth are the most interesting urban centers here and both are popular stopping-off points on the Cascade Loop scenic drive. Aside from Leavenworth's Bavarian bonhomie, outdoor adventures are the main draw: the surrounding mountains are sought after for rugged backpacking trips, mountain biking and rock climbing.

The other big attraction is the Yakima Valley Wine Country, a highly regarded, unpretentious wine region best explored by bicycle.

Explore Central Washington

  • A

    Alpine Lakes Wilderness

    The Alpine Lakes Wilderness is a spectacular 614-sq-mile protected area of rough, crenellated mountains, glacier-gouged valleys, and – as the name implies…

  • L

    Lake Wenatchee

    Swimming, boating and fishing entertain summertime visitors to Lake Wenatchee, 23 miles north of the city of Wenatchee (and actually much closer to…

  • G

    Goldendale Observatory State Park

    Goldendale Observatory State Park is a 5-acre educational park with an awesome telescope, located atop a 2100ft-elevation hill. It's undergoing…

  • W

    Waterfront Park

    Tucked out of view but surprisingly close, this is Leavenworth's access to the Wenatchee River. Wander down 9th St and follow the leafy path over a…

  • F

    Fort Simcoe State Park

    An interesting historical fort complex is preserved in the 200-acre Fort Simcoe State Park, an oasis of green amid scorched desert hills. It was built in…

  • L

    Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery

    Of three thriving fish hatcheries on the Columbia River, this is the largest and possibly the most interesting. Created to provide a spawning ground for…

  • N

    Nutcracker Museum

    As much a gift shop as a place to peruse, the Nutcracker Museum specializes, as you'd guess, in an exceptional variety (around 5000 at last count) of…

  • S

    St John's Monastery & Bakery

    The nuns and novices of this Greek Orthodox women's monastery open their doors to the world via their fantastic bakery and deli, selling delicious…

