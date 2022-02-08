Whether or not you recognize this wide and powerful waterfall from the opening credits of Twin Peaks, it's more than worth it to pull over and take in…
Around Seattle
Seattle is great both as a vacation destination and as the jumping off point for adventures into its idyllic surrounds. In the Puget Sound you can relax on forested islands, some of which are a short ferry ride from the city, but feel like you've left the rest of the world behind. Or head east where the Snoqualmie Valley is home to ski resorts, the farms that supply all those farm-to-table restaurants you've been hearing so much about, and multiple sites that will be familiar to fans of Twin Peaks. Not quite done enjoying city life? In about 30 minutes you can be saying 'hey' to Tacoma or Bellevue and its many museums. There's a lot to love in Seattle's orbit and it's definitely worth setting out and discovering it all for yourself.
- SSnoqualmie Falls
Whether or not you recognize this wide and powerful waterfall from the opening credits of Twin Peaks, it's more than worth it to pull over and take in…
- FFuture of Flight Aviation Center & Boeing Tour
You don't need to be an aviation enthusiast to enjoy a trip to the Future of Flight Aviation Center & Boeing Tour in the city of Everett, 25 miles north…
- BBlake Island State Park
Seattle's parks offer a welcome reprieve from the city's dazzling, yet exhausting, industrialization. Those looking for a wilder slice of nature should…
- MMuseum of Glass
The Museum of Glass, with its slanted tower called the Hot Shop Amphitheater, is Tacoma's tribute to native son Dale Chihuly. It has art exhibits and…
- CCarnation
Hwy 203 branches off from 202 at Fall City; follow it north to Carnation, where the Snoqualmie and Tolt Rivers meet at Tolt-MacDonald Park. This is a…
- BBellevue Art Museum
The Bellevue Art Museum, across from the mall, features changing exhibits of contemporary Northwest art. Everything from large scale instillation to…
- WWoodinville
Although much of Woodinville has been taken over by chain restaurants and strip malls, there are still charms to be found in the city's historic downtown…
- NNorth Bend
North Bend, on Hwy 202 just off I-90, is quite literally Twin Peaks country. The town was used as the setting for David Lynch's surreal TV series from the…
- PPoint Defiance
Take Ruston Way out to Point Defiance, a 700-acre park complex with free-roaming bison and mountain goats, a logging museum, a zoo, an aquarium and miles…
