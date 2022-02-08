Seattle is great both as a vacation destination and as the jumping off point for adventures into its idyllic surrounds. In the Puget Sound you can relax on forested islands, some of which are a short ferry ride from the city, but feel like you've left the rest of the world behind. Or head east where the Snoqualmie Valley is home to ski resorts, the farms that supply all those farm-to-table restaurants you've been hearing so much about, and multiple sites that will be familiar to fans of Twin Peaks. Not quite done enjoying city life? In about 30 minutes you can be saying 'hey' to Tacoma or Bellevue and its many museums. There's a lot to love in Seattle's orbit and it's definitely worth setting out and discovering it all for yourself.