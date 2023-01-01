White House Visitor Center

Getting inside the White House can be difficult, so here is your back-up plan. Housed in the splendiferous 1932 Patent Search Room of the Department of Commerce building, this center has plenty of artifacts, anecdote-packed information panels and informative multimedia exhibits, including a presentation on the history and lives of the presidential families and an interactive touchscreen tour of the White House. It’s obviously not the same as seeing the real deal firsthand, but is well worth visiting regardless.