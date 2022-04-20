Constructed between 1907 and 1990, this huge neo-Gothic cathedral blends the spiritual with the profane in its architecture. Most of its richly colored…
Upper Northwest DC
The leafy lanes and winding boulevards of Upper Northwest DC have long been the place for well-to-do Washingtonians to settle their families. Three popular parks – large Rock Creek and smaller Battery Kemble and Glover Archbold – offer plenty of opportunities for hiking, cycling and horseback riding. There aren't as many cultural opportunities on offer here as in the neighborhoods close to Capitol Hill and the White House, but there are two impressive museums – Kreeger Museum and Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens – that are among DC's most underrated sights.
Explore Upper Northwest DC
- Washington National Cathedral
Constructed between 1907 and 1990, this huge neo-Gothic cathedral blends the spiritual with the profane in its architecture. Most of its richly colored…
- Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens
The former estate of Marjorie Merriweather Post of Post cereal fame, this lavishly decorated 1920s mansion showcases her extraordinary collections of…
- KKreeger Museum
One of DC's top attractions for architecture buffs and those with an interest in 20th-century art, this museum is housed in a stunning 1963 International…
- SSmithsonian's National Zoo
Home to more than 2700 animals and more than 390 species in natural habitats, the National Zoo is famed for its giant pandas, Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and Bei…
- RRock Creek Park
At 1700-plus acres, Rock Creek is twice the size of New York’s Central Park and feels wilder. Terrific trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding…
- NNature Center & Planetarium
The Nature Center & Planetarium is the main visitor center for Rock Creek Park. Besides exhibits on park flora, fauna and history, it can provide hiking…
- GGlover Archbold Park
Glover is a sinuous, winding park, extending from Van Ness St NW in Tenleytown down to the western border of Georgetown University. Its 180 tree-covered…
- KKahlil Gibran Memorial Garden
Located within a wooded ravine known as Woodland-Normanstone Park, this garden memorializes the arch-deity of soupy spiritual poetry. Its centerpieces are…
- BBattery Kemble Park
Skinny Battery Kemble Park, about a mile long but less than a quarter-mile wide, separates the wealthy Foxhall and Palisades neighborhoods of far…
