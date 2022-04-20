The leafy lanes and winding boulevards of Upper Northwest DC have long been the place for well-to-do Washingtonians to settle their families. Three popular parks – large Rock Creek and smaller Battery Kemble and Glover Archbold – offer plenty of opportunities for hiking, cycling and horseback riding. There aren't as many cultural opportunities on offer here as in the neighborhoods close to Capitol Hill and the White House, but there are two impressive museums – Kreeger Museum and Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens – that are among DC's most underrated sights.