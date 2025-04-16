It’s one of the most diverse places in America, with the highest percentage of LGBTIQ+ residents in the United States. No, it’s not NYC or San Francisco – we’re talking about Washington, DC. The nation’s capital is a thriving metropolis that’s both a buzzy international crossroads and a mix of neighborhoods that make visitors feel like locals. The area boasts scores of excellent museums, memorials and landmarks, and while many of the most famous ones are on Capitol Hill, you’ll find even more of them commemorating local LGBTIQ+ heroes and marking historic sites beyond the hill.

In 2025, Washington, DC, celebrates the 50th anniversary of Capital Pride, and they’re blowing it out in a big way by hosting WorldPride, May 17 to June 8. The festival is expected to be the city’s largest international event of the year, with around 3 million attendees across its lineup of festivities and advocacy, including the WorldPride Human Rights Conference, DC Black Pride, the annual parade, and the free WorldPride Street Festival and Concert on June 7 (featuring Cynthia Erivo) and June 8 (featuring Doechii).

18th Street facades in Adams Morgan. Grace Cary/Getty Images

The best LGBTIQ+ bars and clubs in Washington, DC

Warm welcomes are just about everywhere in this queer-friendly city. The main gay neighborhoods are Adams Morgan, Logan Circle, Shaw and Dupont Circle, with even more cool spots in NoMa and Capitol Hill.

Along the main drag that is 18th Street NW in Adams Morgan, sip with cheery LGBTIQ+ sports fans at Pitchers and A League of Her Own. The latter is DC’s main lesbian hangout, a long bar with a big dance floor that heats up with ladies most nights. Next door, Pitchers is a flirty gay bar with a rooftop space that’s extra fab in nice weather.

Shaw and Logan Circle are home to most of DC’s gay bars. Shaw also is home to Howard University, and it's a historically Black neighborhood. The city’s only Black-owned LGBTIQ+ club Thurst Lounge is here, with special events, drink specials and dancing all weekend including all-day Sunday Fundays.

Around the busy streets of P and 14th NW you’ll find adorable Little Gay Pub, a small, trendy spot with British flair and a large outdoor space (plus overly ornate bathroom decor). Trade is a local’s favorite pub with a mixed crowd, good DJs, small back patio and happy hours. Another top happy-hour hang is at Number 9, a long bar drawing young and old (mostly guys), with tables out front and a clubby second floor.

In the Shaw area, check out friendly bear bar Uproar, where you’ll mostly sip cocktails on the cozy first floor, though its upper two floors get busy on weekends. Shakers is a newer bar with younger patrons that leans into drag shows thanks to its large stage. It’s a block from Nellie’s Sports Bar, a DC institution with drag brunch and shows, karaoke, trivia nights and games on TV.

Drift west a bit to reach Larry’s Lounge, a good everyday hangout with nice happy hour deals, pub food and a big dog-friendly patio. A few blocks away in Dupont Circle is JR’s Bar, one of the city’s oldest gay lounges, with a mixed crowd that comes for strong drinks, drag shows and the occasional show-tune singalong.

Beer is big in DC, and two LGBTIQ+-owned outlets for great pints are Red Bear Brewing in NoMa (in NE, near Amtrak’s Union Station), with weekend drag shows and other events; and Dacha, a big beer garden in Shaw. Neither are strictly gay, and both are fun and busy thanks to their chill spaces and good brews.

Historic Eastern Market in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, first opened in 1805. cdrin/Shutterstock

LGBTIQ+ spaces beyond the clubs

In Capitol Hill not far from the always-great Eastern Market (and its weekend flea markets), As You Are is an easygoing cafe/bar that’s coffee by day, cocktails and occasional dancing by night. While you’re in the SE area, don’t miss a bite at woman-owned The Duck & The Peach, an airy restaurant that serves seasonally inspired brunch, dinner and cocktails.

There’s so much to learn about DC and tours are plentiful. A newer one is woman- and queer-owned A Tour of Her Own, which focuses exclusively on women’s history; reach out directly via its website to join a custom-curated tour. It may include a visit to Congressional Cemetery in SE, where you can see the gravesites of beloved LGBTIQ+ activists such as Barbara Gittings and Frank Kameny, along with other luminaries.

DC Pride Walks is another fantastic, woman-owned company that hosts in-depth LGBTIQ+ tours – including Pride Highlights, Gay in the Government and Cruising – that unpack some of DC's long and sometimes rough history.

LGBTIQ+ cafes, restaurants and hotels

DC loves to eat. Restaurants here span all kinds of global cuisine – plus great seafood and steak are menu staples here. One of the most beloved restaurants is Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse in Dupont Circle, family-run since 1948, serving hearty meals and potent cocktails. Nearby is Hank’s Oyster Bar (with a front patio and two other locations), a go-to for chowder, fresh catches and excellent crab cakes.

Perry’s is a local Japanese favorite restaurant in Adams Morgan, best known for combining Asian cuisine with American comfort food, and for its long-running weekend drag brunches. Nearby in Shaw, two-story Mi Vida is a fun dining and/or date spot, with a huge tequila menu and truly unbelievable enchiladas mole and contemporary Mexican dishes.

Mi Vida has two other locations, and is part of the gay-owned Knead Hospitality Group. Another of its 14 standout restaurants is Succotash near the White House and historic Ford’s Theater, where you can sip classic cocktails and enjoy Southern comfort food with pan-Asian influences.

Lodging in NoMa is convenient for Amtrak travelers, and the Morrow Hotel, Washington, DC (Curio Collection by Hilton), is a new addition circa 2021 with a big gym, a wraparound rooftop restaurant/bar, and soon, a new lobby-level restaurant from Chef Marcus Samuelsson. To enjoy Dupont Circle, check into lovely boutique hotel Lyle, with large rooms, Art Deco details, and its sexy and inviting bar-restaurant.

LGBTIQ+ events

There are so many ongoing and special events happening across town, from community brunches and other meetups organized by Go Gay DC; to the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC, putting on monthly shows for its October to May season. The Capital Pride Alliance and the DC LGBTQ+ Community Center (headquartered in Shaw) also host and support regular events.



You can find a full slate of what’s on, along with thorough local and national news, in the LGBTIQ+ paper the Washington Blade. (Free print copies are stocked all over town.)

And of course, spring 2025 is all about WorldPride DC, where all the colors of the LGBTIQ+ rainbow will come together for epic welcome and closing concerts, human-rights educational events, rallies, exhibits, concerts, sports, parties and marches. It’s also a time to celebrate 50 years of Capital Pride, and to let all the world know that Washington, DC, is a proud, progressive and safe destination.

A subway train approaches the Dupont Circle station on the DC Metro in Washington, DC. Filippo Manaresi/Getty Images

Resources and need-to-know

FYI for navigating, “The District” is conveniently grid-mapped in quadrants, so it’s helpful to note whether you’re heading to an address marked “NW” or “SE,” for example. Numbered streets run north-south; lettered streets (alphabetical in central DC) run east-west. Avenues named for U.S. states generally run diagonally and link the city’s many traffic circles. The Washington Metro and city buses are easy to use by mapping with your smartphone, and make getting around town super easy.

Destination DC is the local tourism team, and a resource serving up a wide variety of ideas for gay-friendly places to eat, stay, drink, tour and more. That includes an impressive assembly of LGBTIQ+-owned businesses, perfect for designing trips that support the local community.