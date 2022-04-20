The greatest green space in Washington unfurls almost 450 acres of meadowland, sylvan theaters and a pastoral setting that feels somewhere between bucolic…
Logan Circle, U Street & Columbia Heights
This neighborhood covers a lot of ground. Logan Circle stars with hot-chef-helmed restaurants and stylish bars amid stately old manors. Historic U St has been reborn as a jazzy arts and entertainment district. Columbia Heights booms with Latinx immigrants and hipsters. Onward, Northeast DC is a stretch of prosperous residential blocks holding some great far-flung sights, as well as distilleries and breweries.
Explore Logan Circle, U Street & Columbia Heights
- United States National Arboretum
The greatest green space in Washington unfurls almost 450 acres of meadowland, sylvan theaters and a pastoral setting that feels somewhere between bucolic…
- African American Civil War Memorial
Standing at the center of a granite plaza, this bronze memorial, Spirit of Freedom, depicting rifle-bearing troops is DC’s first major art piece by black…
Franciscan Monastery
Also known as Mt St Sepulchre, the monastery offers serene grounds with 42 acres of tulips, dogwoods, cherry trees, roses – and some peculiar re-creations…
- BBasilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception
The largest Catholic house of worship in North America can host 6000 worshippers. It is an enormous, impressive, but somehow unimposing edifice, more…
- NNational Museum of Health and Medicine
Macabre exhibits galore pack this Department of Defense–run museum. The stomach-shaped hairball leaves a lasting impression (a 12-year-old girl ate THAT?)…
- PPresident Lincoln's Cottage
History buffs can make the trek to President Lincoln's summer house tucked away on the grounds of the Soldiers' Retirement Home. Abe came here to beat the…
- KKenilworth Aquatic Gardens
DC was built on a marsh, a beautiful, brackish, low-lying ripple of saw grass and steel-blue water, wind-coaxed and tide touched by the inflow of the…
- MMexican Cultural Institute
The Mexican Cultural Institute looks locked up and imposing, but don't be deterred. The gilded beaux-arts mansion is open to the public and hosts…
- AAfrican American Civil War Museum
Set in an old schoolhouse behind the African American Civil War Memorial, the museum makes the point that for some, the Civil War was about secession…
