Hyde Log Cabin

Northern Vermont

LoginSave

This roadside historical site preserves the oldest (1783) log cabin in Vermont and one of the oldest in the US. It's worth a short stop to see how settlers lived in the 18th century and to examine traditional household artifacts from Vermont. Visitors can also explore the adjacent tool shed and early-19th-century schoolhouse.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Shelburne Museum

    Shelburne Museum

    24.53 MILES

    The extraordinary 45-acre Shelburne Museum, nine miles south of Burlington, showcases 100,000 priceless artifacts, from America and abroad.

  • UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: Frye Measure Mill, Wilton, New Hampshire (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

    Shelburne Farms

    22.91 MILES

    In 1886 William Seward Webb and Lila Vanderbilt Webb built themselves a magnificent country estate on the shores of Lake Champlain. The 1400-acre farm,…

  • People enjoy Church street in Burlington, Vermont. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

    Church Street Marketplace

    17.55 MILES

    Burlington's pulse can often be taken along this four-block pedestrian zone running from Pearl to Main Sts. When the weather's good, buskers (licensed by…

  • Intervale Center

    Intervale Center

    16.63 MILES

    You'd never guess it standing on a busy Burlington street corner, but one of Vermont's most idyllic green spaces is less than 2 miles from downtown…

  • Burton Island State Park

    Burton Island State Park

    5.76 MILES

    Only accessible by ferry, this island state park in the middle of Lake Champlain makes for a supremely relaxing, family-friendly getaway. It offers…

  • Waterfront

    Waterfront

    17.54 MILES

    A five-minute walk from downtown, Burlington's delightfully uncommercialized waterfront features a scenic, low-key promenade, a 7.5-mile bike path, a pier…

  • Magic Hat Brewery

    Magic Hat Brewery

    20.9 MILES

    Drink in the history of one of Vermont's most dynamic microbreweries on the fun, free, self-guided 'Artifactory' Tour (once you see the whimsical labels,…

  • Boyden Valley Winery

    Boyden Valley Winery

    20.56 MILES

    Producing several award-winning varietals – including an exquisite ice wine and the mulled spiced wine affectionately known as Glögg – this winery and…

View more attractions

Nearby Northern Vermont attractions

1. Burton Island State Park

5.76 MILES

Only accessible by ferry, this island state park in the middle of Lake Champlain makes for a supremely relaxing, family-friendly getaway. It offers…

2. Allenholm Orchards

6.54 MILES

Grab a maple creemee (that’s Vermont-speak for soft-serve ice cream) at this seventh-generation family-run orchard on South Hero Island – or pick up some…

3. Snow Farm Vineyard

7.14 MILES

Vermont’s first vineyard, Snow Farm Winery boasts a sweet tasting room tucked away down a dirt road (look for the signs off US 2). Sample its award…

4. Fisk Quarry Preserve

8.94 MILES

This old quarry, 4 miles south of St Anne’s Shrine on Vermont's Isle La Motte, is home to the world’s largest fossil reef. Half a million years old, the…

5. St Anne's Shrine

12.33 MILES

Tool around the loop road hugging the coast, stopping at this Catholic shrine on the site of Fort St Anne, Vermont’s oldest settlement. Though it is…

6. Ethan Allen Homestead

15.33 MILES

American Revolution hero Ethan Allen lived in this 18th-century colonial homestead, 1 mile north of Burlington on VT 127. Be sure to take the guided tour …

7. Intervale Center

16.63 MILES

You'd never guess it standing on a busy Burlington street corner, but one of Vermont's most idyllic green spaces is less than 2 miles from downtown…

8. Waterfront

17.54 MILES

A five-minute walk from downtown, Burlington's delightfully uncommercialized waterfront features a scenic, low-key promenade, a 7.5-mile bike path, a pier…