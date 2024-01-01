Hyde Log Cabin

This roadside historical site preserves the oldest (1783) log cabin in Vermont and one of the oldest in the US. It's worth a short stop to see how settlers lived in the 18th century and to examine traditional household artifacts from Vermont. Visitors can also explore the adjacent tool shed and early-19th-century schoolhouse.
5.76 MILES
Only accessible by ferry, this island state park in the middle of Lake Champlain makes for a supremely relaxing, family-friendly getaway. It offers…
