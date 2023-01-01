Boyden Valley Winery

Producing several award-winning varietals – including an exquisite ice wine and the mulled spiced wine affectionately known as Glögg – this winery and maple-syrup producer is set on a gorgeous farm at the foot of the Green Mountains, 19 miles north of Stowe along VT 108. Take a free winery tour (offered at 11:30am and 1pm) or enjoy a seven-wine tasting ($10) any time of day. Annual events include the mid-September Harvest Festival and the Maple Sugar Festival in late March.