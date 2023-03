Vermont’s first vineyard, Snow Farm Winery boasts a sweet tasting room tucked away down a dirt road (look for the signs off US 2). Sample its award-winning whites, Fox Hill maple dessert wine and ice wine in the rustic barn (up to three small tastes are free; a full tasting with souvenir glass costs $9). A free summer concert series (Thursday evenings June through August) features everything from classical to jazz to bluegrass to classic rock.