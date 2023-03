It's an uphill slog to get here, but you'll be rewarded with jaw-dropping views once you make it to the historic fire tower and clamber your way to the top. From its 200ft perch you'll have fine views of Fontana Lake and the mountains beyond. It's located just off the Appalachian Trail, about 3.5 (tough uphill) miles from the Fontana Dam, in the southwest corner of the park.

Take care climbing up the tower, as some rails are missing and there are loose wooden floorboards up top.