Mt Cammerer Lookout Tower

This restored stone fire tower provides 360-degree views over the ridges and valleys in the eastern half of the Smokies. It's a lovely site, reachable by taking a 0.6-mile (one way) spur off the Appalachian Trail. If you're coming from Cosby (the nearest parking area), you'll need to take the Low Gap Trail uphill for 2.5 miles and turn left onto the AT. From there it's another 2.1 miles to the turnoff to the tower.

All in all, it's around 10.2 miles for the whole round trip, and quite an uphill jaunt (an elevation gain of around 3000ft on the way there), so set out early.