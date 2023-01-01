Palmer Chapel

No, this Methodist church isn't turning its back on Cataloochee Rd. Built in 1898, it faces the old road that once ran through the valley. Circuit-riding preachers visited the chapel one Sunday per month. Today the bright-white church hosts the annual Cataloochee Reunion, when old timers and the descendants of valley families gather to share memories and news. The reunion was held for the 80th time in 2017, and shows no signs of slowing down.